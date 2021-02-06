Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: India’s ‘Vaccine Maitri’ wins over world, 25 nations queue up for corona jabs

Till now, two vaccines have received regulatory approval in India for the immunisation drive against coronavirus.

Coronavirus vaccine in India: Ever since coronavirus vaccines received regulatory approval in India, the country, along with carrying out its largest immunisation drive, has also been sending out doses in large numbers to other countries. Till now, as many as 15 countries have received COVID-19 vaccine supplies from India, while another 25 countries are queued at different levels to receive supplies, Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar has said. He added that the countries that wish to get vaccines from India include three categories – poor countries, countries which are price sensitive, and other nations which directly deal with the vaccine-making pharmaceutical companies, according to a report by news agency PTI.

The processes to supply vaccine doses to these 25 countries are at different stages of pipeline, the minister said, adding that this demand has aided in putting India on the world map in this regard.

Jaishankar also stated that the vaccines to some poor countries are being supplied on a grant basis, while some of the other nations are seeking the vaccines on par with the amount that is paid by the Government of India to the vaccine manufacturers. Lastly, there are nations that are entering into direct contracts with the companies manufacturing the vaccine in India and such countries are negotiating the prices for the shots commercially.

Till now, two vaccines have received regulatory approval in India for the immunisation drive against coronavirus. These include Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine variant Covishield which is being manufactured in India by Serum Institute of India located in Pune. The drive to administer the vaccines to frontline workers in the country began on January 16, when the immunisation drive was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Meanwhile, Dr Reddy’s has said that it would be seeking the emergency use authorisation for Russia’s Sputnik V from the Drug Regulator in March.