Mizoram bans import of pigs, pork products amid fresh African Swine Fever outbreak

The Mizoram government banned the import of pigs and pork products after new cases of African Swine Fever (ASF) were detected in the state, as per an official notification. There will be a complete ban on the import of live pigs, fresh pork and all other pork products, including frozen pork, from other states and other countries until further orders, said the notification issued on Saturday.

The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department will ensure mandatory disinfection of pig-rearing premises and enforce strict hygiene measures and isolation of suspected pigs, it said. The department will also ensure the safe disposal of pig carcass in accordance with the National Action Plan for Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever, it added.

The government also issued helpline numbers — 0389-2336441, 9436142908, 9436151203 and 8794206212 — for immediate reporting of any unusual mortality of pigs. Mizoram had on February 1 lifted the ban on the import of pigs and pork products, 17 months after it was imposed in August 2020, as the outbreak of ASF was contained with no cases reported since December last year.

In the latest wave, 384 pig deaths have been reported. The latest deaths were reported from across five districts, as per officials.

ASF had claimed the lives of 33,417 pigs between March and November last year, causing losses of Rs 60.82 crore. A total of 10,910 pigs were culled last year to prevent the spread of the disease.