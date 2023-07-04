Is raw honey healthy? Know all about its benefits and side-effects

For centuries, raw honey has been used as a remedy due to its health benefits. You must be using honey that is available in grocery stores. However, very few are aware of the advantages of raw, or unpasteurized, honey.

Raw honey is extracted directly from the beehive and it is full of antioxidants, healthy bee pollens, and bee propolis. It is not clear whether raw honey is more beneficial than regular honey.

What are the benefits of raw honey?

Raw honey contains antioxidants like phytochemicals, flavonoids, and ascorbic acid which can reduce the risk of chronic diseases.

Honey may offer a protective effect against diabetes and some types of honey may help improve cholesterol levels.

Honey contains hydrogen peroxide and glucose oxidase and has a low pH level, and it can kill harmful bacteria and fungi.

Research has shownTrusted Source that manuka honey, which is a type of raw honey, can kill common pathogens including E. coli, S. aureus and H. pylori.

Some evidence also suggests that honey has antiviral and antifungal properties.

Some studies have suggested that honey may be as or more effective than some over-the-counter (OTC) cough medicines.

According to some studies, raw honey may have a soothing effect on digestion, helping with symptoms of diarrhea.

What are the side effects of raw honey?