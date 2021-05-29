Covid-19 Lockdown Status Check: As Delhi, Madhya Pradesh set to begin gradual unlocking, some states extend lockdown

The phase-wise unlocking process in the national capital will begin from Monday. (Photo Source: PTI)

The number of new coronavirus cases recorded on Saturday is the lowest in 45 days in India. According to the Union health ministry data, the daily positivity too has dipped further to 8.36 per cent. The number of active cases has also reduced to 22,28,724 and the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 90.80 per cent. These figures are signs of ebbing of coronavirus second wave. This is why some states and Union Territories have started the process of lifting the lockdown gradually.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that the phase-wise unlocking process in the national capital will begin from Monday. The relaxation in the restrictions has been announced almost 6 weeks of lockdown which was enforced in view of the surge in the number of coronavirus infections during the second wave.

Pointing out that the positivity rate in Delhi has come down to 1.5 per cent, Kejriwal said that the fight against the deadly disease has not ended yet. While allowing the resumption of construction activities and reopening of factories for a week, the chief minister said that there should be a balance between controlling the spread of the virus and allowing economic activities.

Similarly, Madhya Pradesh is has announced gradual unlocking of ‘Corona Curfew’ from June 1.

In a televised address to the state, the chief minister urged people to follow Covid-19 appropriate protocol during the unlocking process. The state government has announced the unlocking process as the positivity rate has reached below five per cent in around 45 districts.

However, there are states that have decided to extend the lockdown-like restrictions to contain the spread of Covid-19. States like Maharashtra, West Bengal, Nagaland, and Odisha are among those who have decided to extend it.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that the positivity rate of several districts is higher than the state and therefore removing lockdown totally is not possible.