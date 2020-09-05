Coronavirus: Scientists design new reusable face mask which could be worn comfortably for longer hours

Jayaraman also said that masks which are effective and comfortable to wear during long hours can also help in quick re-opening of the economy due to less possibility of the spread of infection through face masks. (Representative image)

With the consistent rise in the spread of Coronavirus and the arrival of a fool-proof vaccine still months away, scientists from the Georgia Institute of Technology, USA, have designed a reusable face mask that not only offers better protection but also is highly comfortable which could help people wear it for longer hours, PTI reported. The mask has been designed by combining the filtration material with a stretchable fabric which could hold it in place for a longer period of time.

Among the noticeable differences from the widely available face masks in the market, the new mask has been provided with hooks and eye fasteners on the back of the head to keep the mask on. The new mask has also been studded with a pocket for an optional filter which could provide better protection. Explaining the need for designing a new face mask, Indian origin scientist Sundaresan Jayaraman and his colleague Sungmee Park told PTI that the most damaging flaw in the current face masks is their propensity to leak air from around the edges beating the purpose of controlling the spread of the disease from an infected patient.

The scientists also said that the fit problem in the face masks also forces people to constantly adjust the face mask exposing them to the infected part of the masks and resultant infection. Talking about the design of the newly designed mask, the scientists said that the front part of the mask, which is also its barrier component, contains the filtration material and fits tightly to prevent the outflow and inflow of the virus particles. The mask has also been provided with space ahead of the nose and mouth to abet difficulties in breathing and speech, the scientists added. Made of a combination of Spandex and polyester, the mask can be even washed up to 20 times without losing its fabric material and tight fit.

Jayaraman also said that masks which are effective and comfortable to wear during long hours can also help in quick re-opening of the economy due to less possibility of the spread of infection through face masks.