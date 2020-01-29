Coronavirus: India among countries at ‘high risk’ from virus outbreak

Medical workers check a makeshift examining room for possible patients infected by a new coronavirus at a hospital in Suwon, South Korea. (Courtesy: Reuters)

Coronavirus outbreak: As per the number of air travelers that are expected to arrive in the countries from China’s cities worst-affected by the coronavirus, India features among the top 30 nations that are at a “high risk” for the spread of the virus, a study said. Among the countries that are at a high from the coronavirus, Thailand is ranked as the country with the highest risk of a virus outbreak, followed by Japan and Hong Kong. On the list compiled by researchers from the University of Southampton in the UK, the United States of America features in the sixth position, Australia is on the10th spot, the UK on 17th and India is placed on the 23rd position.

Also Read: Coronavirus latest updates: India at ‘high risk’ from virus outbreak, death toll crosses 130 in China