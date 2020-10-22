Coronavirus in Delhi: Over 55 per cent of under-40 age group who died of Covid had no co-morbidity

Out of the total deaths recorded during the period between March and September, only 12 per cent belong to the age group of 40 years and less. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus deaths in Delhi: More than half of the age group of under-40 years who were succumbed to highly contagious Coronavirus in Delhi, did not have co-morbidities. As many 5,283 people died due to Coronavirus during the period of March 1 and September 30. Out of the total, 650 were in the age group of 0-40 years. Out of 650, around 43 per cent which is 284 people had co-morbidities. However, the remaining 57 per cent or 366 people did not have co-morbid conditions, as per the Indian Express report.

Out of the total deaths recorded during the period between March and September, only 12 per cent belong to the age group of 40 years and less. Notably, over 50 per cent of the total Covid-19 deaths were from the age group of 50-70 years. The most frequently detected co-morbid conditions prevailed among the Coronavirus positive patients who died were diabetes mellitus, hypertension, and pneumonia, as per the IE report.

Associate Professor at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS, Delhi) Dr Neeraj Nischal said that elderly individuals with co-morbidities are the most vulnerable. While the old age group people are prone to co-morbid conditions, the prevalence of such diseases is less in younger people, Nischal said. However, he has cautioned that the unpredictable nature of Coronavirus means everyone is under threat. He underlined that apart from co-morbidities, nutrition and lifestyle also play a pivotal role, as per IE report.

Till, the third week of May, 85 per cent of people died had pneumonia, diabetes, and hypertension, the IE report says. After the third week of May, the Delhi government stopped providing details regarding co-morbidity correlations.

In India, there are 7,15,812 active Coronavirus cases, 68,74,518 people recovered and 1,16,616 people have died. The recovery rate stood at 89.20 per cent and the case fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 22.