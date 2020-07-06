  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus (COVID 19) Vaccine Update Today: COVAXIN, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D raise hopes in India

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Jul 06, 2020 9:53 AM

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine latest update: India is making significant progress in producing the probable Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. Several institutions in India have been engaged in Research and Development for COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine latest update: So far 11 out of 140 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine candidates have entered the human trials phase in the world. (Reuters image)

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine latest update: ICMR, Bharat Biotech’s COVAXIN, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D are making progress as more than 140 vaccine candidates around the world are at several stages of development. Both COVAXIN and Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D vaccine have been approved for human trials. The Ministry of Science has stated that India is one of the significant vaccine manufacturing hubs in the world. Indian manufacturers have sent 60 pre cent of vaccine supplies to UNICEF. The vaccine for novel coronavirus may be developed anywhere in the world, but without Indian manufacturers involved the production of required quantity is not going to be feasible, the Ministry of Science has said.

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine India

India is making significant progress in producing the probable Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine. Several institutions in India have been engaged in Research and Development for COVID-19 vaccines in the country. According to scientific inputs provided by institutions like Pune based ICMR institution National Institute of Virology and Hyderabad based CSIR institution Center for Cellular and Molecular Biology, six Indian companies have been working on probable vaccine candidate for Coronavirus.

COVID-19 Coronavirus vaccine Astrazeneca, Oxford

So far 11 out of 140 coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine candidates have entered the human trials phase in the world. As per the latest information, one of the leading candidates is AZD1222 developed by Jenner Institute of University of Oxford and AstraZeneca, the British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Cambridge, England. Another probable COVID-19 vaccine candidate is the MRNA-1273 vaccine developed by Kaiser Permanente Washington Health Research Institute, Washington, and taken up for production by the US-based Moderna pharmaceutical. However, both these firms have already signed an agreement with Indian manufacturers for the production of the COVID-19 vaccines.

