Eid 2018: When is Eid ul Fitr 2018? Check facts, history and more

Eid 2018: The auspicious occasion of Eid-Ul-Fitr is a festival that marks the breaking of a fast and is celebrated by Muslims across the world. This festival also marks the end of the Ramadan month, the holy month of fasting. The month of Ramadan is celebrated on the first of Shawwal, the 10th month of the lunar Islamic calendar. The festival holds utmost importance in Islam religion and is celebrated with zeal and happiness across the world. This year Eid is expected to be celebrated on June 15.

As per Sunnah, people wake up early in the morning on the day of Eid-ul-Fitr and offer prayers which are known as the Salat ul-Fajr. Then they take a bath and wear Ittar (perfume) which is followed by having breakfast. Thereafter, they head to perform special congregational prayers which are known as Salat al-Eid (Eid prayers). There are many Muslims who recite the takbir (declaration of faith) on the way to the prayer ground. This is followed by taking part in Zakat al-Fitr or charitable contributions.

Eid-Ul-Fitr is seen as a reward for Muslims across the world who observe a fast in the holy month of Ramadan. Just like Eid al Adha, Eid-Ul-Fitr starts off in the morning with prayer offering in large number in an open area.

What is interesting about the festival is that every year, the dates of Ramadan as well as Eid change. This is mainly because of the Muslim calendar, which is believed to have begun when Prophet Mohammad migrated from Mecca to Medina. This is also known as Hijr and happened back in 622 AD. The dates are predicted majorly on the basis of the phases of the moon. As per Hadith attributed to Anas ibn Malik, who was a companion of the Prophet Muhammad, mentions that the first Eid was celebrated in 624 AD when the battle of Jang-e-Badar in the Hejaz region of western Arabia was done.