At a time when global technology spending is under pressure, Indian IT firms need to move from implementation to coordinating and managing end-to-end technology systems, industry leaders said on Wednesday at the Nasscom NTLF Summit.

Speaking at a panel discussion, Rajesh Nambiar, chairman of Nasscom, said market reactions to recent volatility were a little hyped and underestimated the long-term impact of artificial intelligence. AI-led modernisation would accelerate as costs fall and enterprises face tighter timelines to address legacy systems, he said.

Beyond the Hype

Jasjit Kang, global head of business processes at Wipro, said delivery models were changing, leading to some cannibalisation, but with a significant increase in the value of work delivered as firms shift to outcome-based, hybrid operating models.

Rick Parrish, research director at Forrester, said AI was already generating returns in customer experience, though productivity gains remained hard for CFOs to track.

Cannibalization vs. Value

Falling modernisation costs, aided by tools such as those from Anthropic, would expand opportunities for IT services firms, the panel noted.