It’s time for Apple’s WWDC 2026 – the annual Apple event where the company lays out its roadmap for the upcoming year in front of the public. The WWDC keynote event is where everything new and cool related to the entire Apple ecosystem and this year it’s expected to unveil a major AI upgrade for Siri during the keynote along with a sneak peak into its new iPhone Ultra lineup.

What to Expect? iOS 27 And Other New Operating Systems

WWDC will preview is expected to come up with upcoming fall updates: iOS 27, iPadOS 27, macOS 27, tvOS 27, watchOS 27, and visionOS 27.

After a rather disappointing outing two years ago, Apple has undergone a complete strategy rethink. Instead of putting all the efforts into developing a proprietary LLM to power the advanced intelligence features on iPhones, Macs and iPads, Apple has employed a different strategy – join hands with one of its rivals to power its AI, i.e., Google. After the deal went public, Apple is now expected to double down on its efforts to ‘Ai-fy’ its entire ecosystem.

iPhone Ultra Sneak Peak?

Although a long shot, Apple could give a faint preview of its “Ultra” iPhone lineup this year. The company’s first foldable phone is widely expected to debut alongside the iPhone 18 Pro devices this fall.

When and How to Watch?

Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference 2026 will be held today, June 8, at 10 a.m. PT (10:30 p.m. IST). The event continues through Friday, June 12, and one of the major highlights of the keynote will likely be Siri 2.0 — a more intelligent Siri powered by AI.

How To Watch Apple WWDC 2026 Keynote

Viewers can stream the keynote live on:

Have we piqued your interest? Stay with us as we cover all the announcements from the WWDC 2026 keynote event in real time and discuss their implementations.

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