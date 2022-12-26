WhatsApp in 2022: Top features that made headlines | Tech Bytes year-ender

2022 has been the year for WhatsApp. The company, over the years, has become one of the most popular and widely used social media messaging app.

Well, the company this year introduced a slew of new features, some of which were inspired by rival platforms like Telegram, Snapchat etc.

Here is the list of all the top features which were introduced by WhatsApp in 2022:

Conduct video calls and invite participants to call using call links



WhatsApp introduced a new feature which will allow users to add up to 32 members which are four times what the previous limit was. WhatsApp group chats will also allow users to accommodate up to 1,024 members.

Other than this option, WhatsApp users will also be able to conduct calls both audio and video using the ‘Call links’ option where you will be able to invite other people to the group. Whenever a new person joins the call, a banner will be displayed.

Keep in mind that the call invite links will be valid only for a period of 30 days.

Communities feature



The company introduced this feature, where users will be able to convey the same message in multiple groups. In order to do this, users can either initiate a new community or merge pre-existing groups into one, keeping in mind that you have admin rights.

Create WhatsApp Polls



WhatsApp recently introduced this feature where both Android, iOS and PC users will have the option to create polls and put 12 answers in options. After which the results can be viewed from the ‘View votes’ section.

This feature can be used for both group conversations and individual chats.

For iOS users, to create polls, users can begin by clicking on the ‘+’ sign which is situated next to the chat box and simply tap on Poll.

For Android users, simply tap on the paperclip icon which will be situated next to the chat box and then tap on the Poll option.

WhatsApp Avatars



Earlier this month, WhatsApp started rolling out the avatar feature where users will be able to create customised avatars which can either be uploaded as profile photos, shared with others and more.

While designing the avatar, users will be able to choose the eye shape, hair colour and several other features which can be added to the avatar, or the user will be able to choose from the 36 customisable stickers.

Message Yourself



WhatsApp at the beginning of this month rolled out this feature where users will be able to share messages and multimedia with themselves within the app. At the same time, users will also be able to create notes and reminders for themselves.

This feature has been introduced for both iOS and Android users.

Change photo upload quality



With this feature, WhatsApp will now let users send their best-quality photos to their contacts. It will come with an additional “Data saver” option where users will be able to compress photos and consume less of their data.

WhatsApp Chat helpline



The company this year also announced a chat helpline with which users will get tips, see announcements and get to know about all the other upcoming features.

Call history tab



Lastly, the company also announced a tab for call history within the sidebar for some users. This feature has rolled out for Windows users who had signed up for the Windows beta testing program.

Users will be able to see the call list and details on the app itself. Upon opening the new calls tab in the sidebar, the tab will show the list of call history within the desktop app.

Ending with all the top features which were introduced or rolled out by the company, WhatsApp announced several new features as well which are currently in the pipeline while some will soon roll out by 2023.

