WhatsApp feature update to allow Windows users to turn off incoming call notifications: Details

Meta-owned instant messaging platform, WhatsApp is going to launch a fresh feature that will offer users the facility to turn off call notifications on Windows beta. As per a report by WABetaInfo, this ability to turn off WhatsApp call notifications for Windows beta is for the Windows 2.2250.4.0 update available on Microsoft Store.

Users need to open their WhatsApp settings then move up to the notifications in order to find this feature. After the toggle for this feature has been chosen, users can further select the disable notifications for incoming calls on WhatsApp. If click on yes then the feature for both call and message notifications will be activated.

Apart from this, as per a report, WhatsApp is also going to release three new large animated heart emojis for beta testing. It will be available on the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.22.18.8. This report comes after the same source claimed that WhatsApp is working on the development of 21 new emojis. Recent groups will also roll out which will have a new chat filter button for desktop users in order to filter their conversation by unread messages. It will show only new incoming chats.

In iOS 22.23.0.70 update, beta users will be able to get access to a new feature which will help them see profile pictures of individual participants present within the group chat. Previously an option to share contact cards was made available on Windows beta. Picture-in-picture will come to iPhones next year.

Apart from the coming features, in the recent times WhatsApp has added a lot of new features in the stable version too. It includes WhatsApp communities, Message Yourself, emoji reaction to text messages, increased group video call limit, view once videos and images, increased time limit to make messages disappear.

