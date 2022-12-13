Tech Bytes: From bigger hearts to chat filter button, top anticipated WhatsApp features making headlines

Meta-owned WhatsApp is regularly coming with features that are aimed towards improving user-experience and add something fresh to the face of this instant messaging application.

Here’s are a few top WhatsApp features under the works making headlines:

3 large heart emojis– This feature is under development. WhatsApp is not releasing any new heart emoji yet, but under update 2.23.1.3, it is allowing big heart emojis to be shared with others. A notification will be given to WhatsApp users through the status feature wherein a detailed video or picture will most probably give information regarding the same.

Profile icons- group chat- In iOS 22.23.0.70 update, beta users will be able to get access to a new feature which will help them see profile pictures of individual participants present within the group chat. Some beta users have been able to see it while some have not, and it is helping them to identify the person on chat without even looking at their names and mobile numbers.

Recent Groups- WhatsApp is going to release a new chat filter button for desktop users in order to filter their conversation by unread messages, so that only new incoming chats will show up. While using WhatsApp desktop is associated with business accounts will filter connections as contacts, non-contacts and groups. It will ease out the process to distinguish and look out for the different fragments of communication branches separately.

These are some of the upcoming features that are soon going to reflect on WhatsApp as per WABetaInfo. Recent features which are live on the stable version are message yourself, emoji reaction on text, WhatsApp communities and many more.

