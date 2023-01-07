WhatsApp upcoming features: Report Status for Android and desktop, Kept feature and more

WhatsApp is working on several new features. The chat company recently announced the Proxy server support for users to bypass ban and censorship on app. The company is also said to be working on Chat transfer option for Android users. Now a latest spotting has revealed that the Meta company is readying a Report Status feature for Android users and desktop.

First spotted by WaBetaInfo, WhatsApp is bringing the ability to report Status updates in a future update. The chat company is already said to be working on this feature for desktop and now the latest reports has it that WhatsApp is planning to add this ability to Android as well. The feature basically allows user to report Status updates that violate the company’s Terms of Service.

The app will add a Report button to the Status feature. In case of reporting a Status, the content will be sent to the moderation team to see if the content actually violates the company’s Terms of Service.

The feature does not compromise the company’s end-to-end encryption for chats. The encryption ensures that no one, including WhatsApp or Meta can view the content of your messages or listen to the private calls exchanged on app.

WhatsApp is also working on Kept feature that will let users save the disappearing message. These are messages that are available on chat window only for a set period of time.

WhatsApp, a day ago, announced Proxy server support for the app. The company in a blog post wrote- ““Connecting via proxy maintains the high level of privacy and security that WhatsApp provides. Your personal messages will still be protected by end-to-end encryption — ensuring they stay between you and the person you’re communicating with and are not visible to anyone in between, not the proxy servers, WhatsApp, or Meta.”