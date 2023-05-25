Sony announces Project Q, an 8-inch handheld to play PS5 games ‘remotely’; to be available late 2023

Sony has officially confirmed its development of a PlayStation handheld device known as Project Q. The handheld aims to enhance the gaming experience for PS5 owners by offering convenient and portable gameplay.

According to a press release by Sony, Project Q will boast an 8-inch LCD screen capable of running games at up to 1080p resolution and 60 frames per second, all supported over Wi-Fi connectivity. Notably, the handheld will incorporate the features of the DualSense controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback.

While Sony did not provide specific details regarding the launch date or pricing, the Project Q handheld is expected to hit the market later this year. The fine print at the bottom of Sony’s presentation clarified that games played on the Q device must be installed on a PlayStation 5 console. The handheld device is designed to complement the PS5 as a companion device, rather than functioning as a standalone gaming platform. The company has not revealed the price of the device.

“SIE also announced Project Q, a dedicated device launching later this year that enables you to play any compatible1 game installed on your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi2. With a vibrant 8-inch LCD screen capable of up to 1080p resolution at 60fps, the device delivers crisp visuals and smooth gameplay streamed from your PS5 when you’re away from your TV. All of the buttons and features of the DualSense wireless controller, including adaptive triggers and haptic feedback, are featured on the device,” company said in a press release.