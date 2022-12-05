Samsung’s upcoming OLED 2.0 screens to register multiple fingerprints, offer better security

Samsung is working on an all-in-one fingerprint sensing solution for the next generation displays, that is, OLED 2.0. This technology will make Galaxy smartphones and tablets to read many fingerprints one after another through its OLED displays, according to reports. According to Samsung Display, usage of three fingerprints for authentication is more secure than just one fingerprint detection.

There are security benefits to this as well. It will work for the entire screen and not just for one part of the display. So, with this upcoming scanning technology, the whole screen becomes the fingerprint scanner.

It is apparently 2,500,000,000 times more secure than the single fingerprint detection. And allowing scanning by touching any part of the screen leads to easy access to the device rather than complications.

Although Samsung has not revealed the exact time of launching this technology, ISORG says that its own OPD (Organic Photo Diode) multi-fingerprint scanning technology is ready. The CEO of ISORG, a French company, Dieter May guesses that Samsung might bring this technology in 2025.

It will become an added standard to gadget security. It is not clear if Apple will enter the band of smartphone companies and include this feature for iPhones or iPads. This is because iPhones use face detection instead of full screen fingerprint scanner.

It will be interesting to see a new technological advancement being included for a smooth user-experience. The mass production of this display is rumoured to begin in 2023. It is also being speculated that the tech giant is also working on a new ‘Self Repair Assistant’ to ease the minor issues. It will allow people to sort some issues themselves without having to ask for professional help or changing devices for such issues.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 review: A no-compromise folding phone vying for mainstream status