Meta announces new body shapes, hair, clothing textures across Facebook, Instagram and more as avatars cross 1 billion mark

Avatars have become increasingly popular on social media platforms providing users with a fun and creative way to express themselves online. These virtual representations of users allow for greater personalisation and customisation, with options to choose body shape, hair, clothing, and accessories. In an effort to make it more popular across its apps, Meta that owns popular apps- Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp- has announced an update for its users. It brings new body shapes, improved hair, and clothing textures for its avatars. With more than one billion avatars already created, Meta with this update promises to take personalisation to a whole new level.

“One billion avatars. Yesterday, we got to publicly announce and celebrate that incredible milestone. More than one billion avatars have been created across our technologies. That’s a billion times people have reimagined how they show up online — like showing up to meetings in a suit and tie while wearing pajamas in real life,” the company announced in a blog post. The company has partnered with PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store.

Starting this month, user will be able to choose from a wider range of body shape options, including two curvier body shapes and outfits from some of the leading fashion, sports, and lifestyle brands such as Madhappy, the NBA, Prada and Thom Browne. The sports outfits will appear starting May 1.

“We’re adding a handful of new avatar body shapes to help you better express yourself — especially if expressing yourself means dancing along to “Hips Don’t Lie.” We’ve also partnered with PUMA to bring seven outfits to the Meta Avatars Store.”

The company has also updated the clothing and hair texture for the avatars. The update brings detail and realism to both hair and clothing. It has also tweaked the lighting model to add a little more of a reflective gleam to eyes.