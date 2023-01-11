iPhone 16 Pro to get under-display Face ID, all iPhone 15 models to get Dynamic Island: Report

The launch date for iPhone 15 is still unknown but reports talking about the iPhone 16 series have already started to showing up on web. These are mostly speculative reports related to the specs of the phones in the series. The latest rumour reports suggests that iPhone 16 Pro will feature an in-display Face ID technology.

According to The Elec (via Macrumors), Apple will feature under-display Face ID technology to offer more usable display area in the phone. This basically means that the iPhone 16 Pro will have the Face ID technology placed underneath the display. The hole for front facing camera will still be there on screen but with better immersion and improved display area.

However, the display cutout for iPhone 15 is expected to be same as the iPhone 14 Pro. As per the report, Apple will add the interactive notch to all the four phones in iPhone 15 series as the under-display Face ID technology is not ready yet. iPhone 15 is said to debut later this year.

Samsung Displays that proves OLED panels to Apple has reportedly bought more “laser etching equipment” which is used to punch holes in displays earlier this month from supplier Philoptics. The company last year also bought additional productions kits due to strong demand of iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The Korean reports adds that after the successful implementation of under-display Face ID technology, Apple may switch to adopt under panel camera which means that you may not see the Dynamic Island in future iPhones.

Apple, if the rumours are to be believed, could bring some massive changes to its display portfolio. The company is said to be working on an in-house MicroLED display. The feature could first debut in higher-end Apple Watches in 2024 and later be applied to other ambitious projects of the company.