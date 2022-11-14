Apple Watch apparently saved life of this 17-year-old NEET aspirant; here’s his story

Gone are the days when reaching out to people was difficult during difficult times. Now, the Apple Watch has come to people’s rescue. One such example is of the 17-year-old Smit Metha who on July 11 had ventured out on a trek in Lonavala with his group of friends. Instead, he ended up breaking both his ankles. But looking on the bright side, he got an email from Tim Cook, which he’ll cherish for the rest of his life.

Going a bit back, Metha hails from Raigad but is currently living in Pune for his NEET medical examination preparation.

Metha visited Lonavala on a rainy day. Although the trek would have been more scenic it became very slippery. He slipped about 130-150 feet into the valley and got saved by a tree. Crying and screaming in agony, Metha soon realised that he did not have his iPhone 13 with him as it was with his friends.

But the good part was, he was wearing his Apple Watch Series 7.

He mentioned that his watch was getting a signal, so he immediately called his friends and family to inform them about the mishap that had occurred with him. His friends managed to get first aid and with great difficulty brought him up.

He further mentioned that this whole process was very difficult as he weighed 99 kgs and is over 6 feet tall, so it was not an easy task to bring him up.

Upon reaching up, Metha immediately sent his live location to his parents and was shifted to a hospital in Lonavala. However, due to delayed medical attention his wound had got infected. He was then immediately shifted to Pune where he finally underwent surgery.

Things didn’t go as planned, due to post-op complications he had to be shifted to Mumbai and was finally discharged from the hospital on August 7, almost one month later.

Since Metha had read several stories on people getting rescued from the Apple Watch, he too decided to write his story and share it to the world.

Surprisingly, Apple CEO Tim Cook read and replied to his email and wrote,

“Smit,

I am glad that you are on the road to recovery. It sounds like a terrible accident. Thanks for sharing your story with us.

I wish you a full and speedy recovery.

Best,

Tim

To conclude, Metha called himself ‘Gods’ favourite child and called himself very lucky to have survived the fall

