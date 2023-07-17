Apple may launch M3-powered iMac in October of this year, as it is in its “final stages of testing”

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman speculates that Apple may launch a new product in October of this year. As per today’s Power On newsletter, the emphasis of the tech giant after the launch of the iPhone 15 will be on new Macs. Gurman hinted that the M3-powered iMac would be among them. Previously, Mark Gurman had ascertained that Apple may launch a new iMac in the second half of this year that would feature the same 24-inch display size as it was in its predecessor and the powerful M3 chip made with the 3nm process.

The last time that Apple launched a colourful redesign of the iMac was more than two years ago. However, this does not imply that the form factor will change this time around. As per what Gurman reported in his last week’s Power On newsletter, the speculated up to 32-inch iMacs won’t debut until late 2024. As a result, this refresh may merely be a spec-bumped version of the 24-inch model we now have, and it could be anticipated as far from being a terrible thing.

The October launch may include the first Macs using M3 chips now that Apple has released the 15-inch MacBook Air and new M2 Ultra-based Macs. According to Mark Gurman, the next iMac, 13-inch MacBook Air, and 13-inch MacBook Pro should be the first products to benefit from the new chip because October is too early for new high-end MacBook Pros or desktops.

What’s more, if one is wondering about the iPad, which is another item that usually gets updated in October, Mark Gurman has expressed that one should not expect any significant updates until the M3 iPad Pros with OLED panels are released the following year. Further, a more powerful iPad Air model is also in the works.

Previously, Mark Gurman pointed out that the new iMac won’t likely go into mass production for at least three months, but it may still begin shipping in the second half of this year in the same colour schemes as its predecessor, including blue, silver, pink, and orange. The new iMac, according to Gurman, is in “an advanced stage of development,” and Apple is “conducting production tests of the machine.” This is consistent with earlier rumours from Gurman, which also suggested that the iMac would debut in 2023.

Furthermore, the iMac’s internal components may be “relocated and redesigned,” according to additional information provided by Gurman in the past, and the production method for attaching the iMac’s stand to the display may be “different.” It is also noted that an upgrade to the iMac is long overdue. The 2021 model was the first to have the company’s own silicon, along with a larger display size and a variety of new colours. Apple hasn’t updated its lineup in two years.

