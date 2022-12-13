Apple iPhone 15 Ultra price leaked, may cost more than iPhone 14 Pro Max

It’s not even been six months to the launch of Apple’s latest iPhone 14 series but the rumours of next-gen iPhone 15 have already started pouring in. The iPhone 15 series is almost a year away from now but various rumours and leaks have helped us to get an idea of what to expect from the 2023 iPhones.

The upcoming iPhone 15 is expected to come with Dynamic Island across the entire range, USB Type- C, Qualcomm modem chip and ship in 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch sizes.

The series will most likely include an iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Ultra amongst other models. After multiple reports talking about the expected specs of the phone, a latest leak has now shed light on the pricing of iPhone 15 Ultra and it seems that it could be pricier than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

According to a report by Forbes via LeakApplePro, the price of iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to start at $1,299 (approx Rs 1,07,485) which is almost $200 (approx Rs 16,500) more than iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The report states that iPhone 15 Ultra could be the most expensive iPhone even in the US. Further it states that Apple could ship iPhone 15 Ultra with minimum 256GB storage which is double the current base variant’s storage size of 128GB.

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman suggests that Apple might replace the iPhone 15 Pro Max with the iPhone 15 Ultra. The phone could feature a titanium chassis and sport curved rear edges. Another biggest change that is expected in iPhone 15 series is the replacement of mechanical buttons with solid state power and volume buttons that use haptic feedback to give the feel of a button press.

Further, Apple’s Dynamic Island which was exclusive to only the pro models this year, may be extended across all models of iPhone 15 starting from the basic to the most high-end model in the series. There are also talks that Apple iPhone 15 could go with just Face ID and no Touch ID.

Apple, as per the EU orders, is also considering replacing the Lightning port with USB Type-C charging so there are high chances that iPhone 15 could come with Type-C charging support.

Apple iPhone 15 is expected to come with Qualcomm’s 5G modem chips instead of its in-house chips as suggested by many rumour reports. It is said that the technology is not ready yet for the application.

