Apple iPhone 15 to come with new Sony Camera sensor, says report

There’s almost a year left for the arrival of iPhone 15 series but the rumours and speculations have been endlessly pouring in. In the latest news, the iPhone 15 series is said to use Sony’s new camera sensor that has photodiodes and transistors placed in separate layers, allowing for more photodiodes resulting in well-lit photos.

According to a report from Nikkei, Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 series could use Sony’s newest “state of the art” image sensors. The report says that this image sensor could help capture an image even with a strong backlighting.

It is unknown if the newest sensor will be used across all the phones in iPhone 15 series or only be exclusive to the premium ones. The other major iPhone 15 rumours that have been heard so far include the adoption of one standard charger for all iOS devices in 2023. This means that you’ll be able to charge your MacBooks, iPhones, and iPads. This change is due to the European Union demanding tech companies to adopt one charger policy to help cut down on e-waste.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has predicted that Apple may opt for solid state volume and power buttons to the iPhone 15 instead of physical buttons. The haptic feedback could give a feel of button press on the solid button.

Apple debuted the Dynamic Island with iPhone 14 Pro. Rumours suggest that the company could add this feature across the entire lineup of iPhone 15. The phones could more or less be similar in sizes with the current iPhones. You can expect iPhone 15‌ and 15 Pro to measure at 6.1 inches, and the ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus and Pro Max at 6.7 inches.

In a separate report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, it is said that Apple might drop the Pro Max version of iPhone 15 in exchange of a new “Ultra” model. While the list of rumours are endless and some sound very convincing, we’d suggest you to take every information with a pinch of salt as there’s nothing official yet.

ALSO READ | Apple to launch iPhone 15 series with USB Type-C but only pro models to get high-speed version: Kuo