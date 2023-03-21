Apple iPhone 15 Pro to come with solid-state mute button, unified volume rocker and more: Leaks

Fresh leaks have emerged revealing some of the key specs of the upcoming and high-awaited iPhone 15 Pro. While the company is yet to announce the device, new CAD renders reveal few critical details of the phone like a single volume button and a solid-state mute button.

According to the new CAD files shared by chenwen1987 on Douyin- a video sharing platform in China, the awaited iPhone 15 Pro will feature a single unified volume button instead of two separate volume up and volume down buttons.

Furthermore, Apple is said to bring the solid-state mute button in iPhone 15 series. It is said that iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus may come with existing mute switch which we see in the current iPhones while the taptic volume and lock button could be exclusive to the Pro models.

Earlier this year we saw a report from that read Apple was looking to replace physical volume and power buttons with solid-state versions with built-in Taptic Engine. This prediction was made by famous Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

There have been multiple rumour reports related to the iPhone 15 series in the past. Popular leaker Ice Universe also shared CAD renders last month revealing the design of iPhone 15 Ultra in full glory. Going by his renders, iPhone 15 Ultra may be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max, at 11.84mm. This includes the camera bump. The camera bump on the iPhone 15 Ultra will most likely be thinner than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The yet-to-launch iPhone 15 series is expected to come with Sony’s new camera sensor that has photodiodes and transistors placed in separate layers. It basically results in well-lit photos even under tricky light conditions.

Kuo also predicts that Apple iPhone 15 could feature optimized performance for fast charging with Apple-approved USB-C. This means you will have to buy a new adapter and a new Apple-approved Type-C cable to charge iPhone 15 in best way.