Apple iPhone 13 selling for as low as Rs 20,999, but there’s a catch: Know all about the deal

Apple is expected to unveil the new iPhone 15 series this year in September. The iPhone 15 is said to be pricier than all the previous iPhones that we have seen so far. While these phones are rumoured to come with some serious upgrades to justify the price hike, there are some older iPhones that can be given a thought if one wants to save money. One such is the iPhone 13. It is a competent phone launched with massive camera upgrades over its predecessor like wide camera sensor and Cinematic mode. Battery life is also improved than the previous models.

There are reports ongoing that the Apple iPhone 13 is selling for as low as Rs 20,999 on Flipkart. The news has caught attention of many but there is a catch. The discounted price is only available if you trade in your old phone.

The iPhone 13 was launched in 2021 with a starting price of Rs 79,900. However, it has been steadily declining in price in recent months. Currently, the phone is listed at Rs 69,999. And now, thanks to the trade-in offer on Flipkart, you can get your hands on it for as low as Rs 20,999.

To qualify for the trade-in offer, your old iPhone should be in good condition and must be eligible for trade-in. You can check the eligibility of your old iPhone on Flipkart. Also, please note that exchange offer varies from area to area so you need to first enter your pin code to see if you are eligible for the offer.

Once you have confirmed that your old phone is eligible for trade-in, you can place an order for the iPhone 13 on Flipkart. You will need to provide the details of your old iPhone and the trade-in value will be automatically applied to your order. Additionally, there is a bank card offer for HDFC Bank card users.

