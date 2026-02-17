Apple is preparing to reveal a range of new products, including more affordable MacBooks and iPhones, at an event scheduled for March 4. The company has invited media representatives to in-person gatherings in New York, Shanghai, and London, describing the event as an “experience,” which suggests a more understated presentation compared to the usual high-profile launches at its Cupertino campus.

The company plans to introduce several products in the first half of 2026, including updated MacBook Pros and MacBook Airs, a budget-friendly MacBook available in multiple colours, and new iPad models. Apple is also expected to launch the iPhone 17e, an updated version of its mid-range smartphone.

iPad range is expected to receive updates

The iPad range is expected to receive updates. Rumors suggest a refreshed iPad Air equipped with the M4 chip, along with a new entry-level iPad that could offer sufficient processing power to support Apple’s advanced features. Additionally, the Studio Display may get its first update since its initial release. While the exterior design is likely to stay largely the same, internal coding hints at a next-generation version featuring ProMotion technology and Mini-LED backlighting.

iPhone 17e Performance

The upcoming iPhone 17e is expected to be powered by Apple’s A19 chip, offering faster performance and improved energy efficiency compared to the A18 in the iPhone 16e. It may also feature a C1X modem, which could provide better network speeds and enhanced battery life, bringing its performance closer to Apple’s higher-end models.

iPhone 17e Design

The iPhone 17e is likely to retain the 6.1-inch display and the overall design of the 16e. Reports suggest Apple may stick with the traditional notch instead of introducing the Dynamic Island to keep production costs lower. One notable addition is MagSafe support, enabling quicker wireless charging and compatibility with MagSafe accessories.

iPhone 17e Camera and Display

The device is expected to maintain a 48 MP rear camera, similar to the iPhone 16e, focusing on delivering solid image quality without additional features. The display is likely to remain a 60 Hz panel, as Apple prioritizes internal performance improvements over major changes to screen technology.