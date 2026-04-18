A friend told me recently, half laughing and half puzzled, “I seem to be very busy these days… but I’m not sure with what.”

It’s a sentence I’ve heard in different forms from many people who have stepped away from full-time work. The calendar is no longer crowded with meetings, yet the days somehow get filled — errands stretch, small tasks multiply, time slips quietly by.

And somewhere beneath the surface sits an unspoken question: am I choosing how I spend my time, or simply filling it?

There is a difference.

For decades, most of us lived within structures designed by others — workplaces, deadlines, family responsibilities. The rhythm of life was externally defined. Whether we liked it or not, we knew what the day demanded.

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When that structure softens, freedom expands. But freedom, without intention, can sometimes drift into vague busyness.

What I’ve come to appreciate is that the real challenge of this phase is not to stay occupied, but to stay energised.

The distinction is subtle yet powerful.

Some people discover that when they don’t have something they genuinely look forward to — a conversation, an activity, a project, even a simple ritual — the day can feel strangely flat, no matter how many tasks get completed.

On the other hand, even one meaningful anchor can transform the experience of time.

It could be as simple as a morning walk that clears the mind. A weekly gathering that stimulates conversation. A class that introduces new ideas. Time set aside for learning, reflection, or creative exploration. Volunteering that connects us with a larger purpose.

The anchor itself is less important than the anticipation it creates.

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And anchors evolve. What energises us at one stage may change as interests shift. That is not inconsistency — it is growth.

Many of us carry quiet wish lists — things we postponed during busier decades. Skills we wanted to learn. Experiences we meant to explore. People we hoped to spend more time with. New environments we were curious about.

This stage offers the rare chance to revisit those lists, not as obligations, but as possibilities.

I’ve seen people come alive when they step slightly beyond familiar routines — joining groups where they know no one, picking up new learnings, engaging in conversations that feel fresh, trying activities that once seemed impractical. Meeting new people often brings unexpected energy because the interaction is free of old roles and expectations.

There is also something deeply satisfying about stretching gently — not in a stressful way, but in a way that keeps life dynamic.

Designing our days becomes less about efficiency and more about alignment. We begin to notice what brings energy and what quietly drains it. We learn to shape rhythms that reflect who we are now, rather than who we used to be.

Some prefer steady routines; others thrive on variety. Both are valid. What matters is that the day contains moments that feel intentional.

Perhaps the simplest reflection is this:

What is one thing this week that I am genuinely looking forward to?

And if the answer isn’t obvious, maybe that is not a concern — but an invitation to experiment.

Because when we consciously place even small points of anticipation into our days, time stops feeling like something to manage and starts feeling like something to enjoy.

In the debut edition of Live to 100, we explored the crucial shifts every 50-plus individual needs for greater peace of mind. In the second part of the series, we turned our focus to ‘inner fitness’, and how it could be a game changer. In the third edition, we found how the ‘quiet middle’ can unravel a new, more intentional chapter of life.

In the fourth installment, we decoded why money after 50 is no longer about accumulation but peace. The fifth edition talked about quiet loneliness that emerges around 50, while sixth was about dealing with money anxiety after 60. The seventh piece in the series talks about time management being a trap after 50, while eight one explains the golden rule for retirement. The ninth article of the series focusses on why financial conversation between couples needs a reboot after 50. The tenth piece is about quiet identity shift after 50.

Sanjay Mehta is a digital entrepreneur, investor, board advisor, and public speaker. He is the founder of Ananta Quest and co-founded Social Wavelength, which became one of India’s leading social media agencies and was later acquired by WPP to become Mirum India.