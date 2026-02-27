Oracle’s billionaire CEO, Larry Ellison, just poured $450 million into a real estate deal that places him just minutes away from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Father of David Ellison, he is one of the biggest investors in Paramount Pictures, the winner of the Warner Bros. deal worth nearly $80 billion.

With this multi-million-dollar deal, the co-founder not only raised the island’s high-profile status but also put it miles away from Jeffrey Epstein’s estate. Minutes away from the US President‘s estate, Ellison took over a 16 acre estate, reported Bloomberg.

Larry Ellison briefly became the richest man in the world, surpassing Tesla’s Elon Musk in 2025. However, the scale was quick to re-adjust. Today, according to Forbes, Ellison has a net worth of $194.8 billion and ranks sixth on the list.

Ellison’s move to Florida

The techie billionaire started investing in the Florida island in 2022 and has since invested $450 million in two landmark properties, as per Bloomberg. Attracting billionaires across the world, Manalapan has been a 1 per cent hotspot for real estate ventures and more.

Ellison’s two major investments include a recent $173 million estate. It spans 16 acres and opens to a beach and a lake! His 2024 investment, however, stands taller. He signed the Eau Palm Beach Resort & Spa for over $270 million – the town’s biggest structure.

It is known to have hosted the Duke and Duchess of Windsor as well as members of the Ford and Vanderbilt families as early as the 1950s. However, Ellison is not the only billionaire to have secured a spot for a beachfront estate. Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, the world’s fifth-richest man, had three properties on the Florida creek. At the same time, these deals are a testament to other billionaires venturing out in real estate, especially in Florida’s Manalapan.

Larry Ellison’s real estate dominance

The multi-billionaire purchased a large chunk of the Hawaiian island of Lanai in 2012 in a $300 million deal. Since then, he has remodelled two ultra-luxury Four Seasons hotels and introduced another in 2016. These rooms are available at a whopping $21,000 per night, which comes with luxuries beyond compare.

Ellison’s Eau Palm Beach Resort is minutes away from Trump’s ‘winter White House’, his Mar-a-Lago estate. The notorious property, also mentioned during the Epstein investigation, invited huge backlash. However, it continues to be one of the most sought-after addresses among crypto capitalists and mega-billionaires.