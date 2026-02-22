Kamal Haasan has spent decades building a career that has made him one of the most successful artists in Indian cinema. His work as an actor and director is widely recognized, but he also has a variety of investments that support his finances. Multiple reports have estimated his total net worth at around Rs 450 crore as of early 2026. This amount increased significantly after his film Vikram became a major commercial success.

This figure is expected to climb even higher thanks to his historic reunion with Rajinikanth in the upcoming film tentatively titled KHxRK. This project – which marks their first time sharing the screen in over 40 years – is reportedly being made on a massive budget, with Kamal Haasan expected to earn between Rs 100 crore and Rs 150 crore from his acting fees and profit sharing.

Much of his wealth is tied to expensive real estate in Chennai and a collection of luxury cars. He has also put money into his own production company and fashion brands to help maintain his financial standing outside of his acting fees. The following list shows some of his most expensive assets based on reported market values and official records:

Commercial properties worth Rs 92 crore

A large part of Kamal Haasan’s wealth comes from his commercial properties. Based on his election filings and reports from The Economic Times, he owns buildings and land in Chennai worth about Rs 92 crore. He uses these spaces for his production company, Raaj Kamal Films International, and for his political activities.

Alwarpet homes worth Rs 80 crore

He owns two prominent residential properties in the Alwarpet area of Chennai. One is his ancestral home, which has been renovated, while the other is a separate upscale residence. Reports from Asianet News suggest that the combined value of these two homes is more than Rs 80 crore. He also owns a luxury apartment on Boat Club Road valued at approximately Rs 19.5 crore, which is part of his broader residential collection.

Lexus LX 570 (Rs 2.8 crore)

The Lexus LX 570 is the most expensive vehicle in his collection. This luxury SUV is known for its durability and strong road presence. Automotive platforms such as CarDekho estimates its price at approximately Rs 2.8 crore. It is his primary choice for public appearances and long-distance travel.

BMW 7 Series (Rs 1.7 crore)

For city use and official events, he owns a BMW 7 Series. This sedan is popular among public figures for its focus on passenger comfort and advanced technology. Reports from The Hindustan Times and other outlets place its market value at around Rs 1.7 crore.

Audi A8 L (Rs 1.6 crore)

Another luxury sedan in his garage is the Audi A8 L. This car is often used for its quiet cabin and executive features. According to luxury lifestyle and automobile reports from Outlook India, the A8 L is valued at about Rs 1.6 crore.

Land Rover Defender (Rs 1.2 crore)

The Land Rover Defender is a relatively recent addition to his collection. It is built for both off-road driving and premium comfort. This SUV is priced at roughly Rs 1.2 crore and has been seen in use for his daily travel around Chennai over the past year.

Rolex Daytona (Rs 40 lakh)

Among his personal luxury items is a Rolex Daytona watch. It was given to him by director Lokesh Kanagaraj after the success of the movie Vikram. Media reports from India Today state that this specific watch has a market value starting at around Rs 40 lakh, depending on the version.