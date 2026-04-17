Billionaire Index 2026: Tycoon Gautam Adani has overtaken fellow business czar Mukesh Ambani to become Asia’s richest person, as a sustained rally in shares of his ports-to-energy conglomerate lifted his net worth, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Adani’s net worth increased by $8.1 billion, taking his fortune to $92.6 billion.

Adani is currently ranked No. 19 on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, which tracks the world’s 500 richest individuals and is updated daily.

Mukesh Ambani’s fortune fell by $16.9 billion in 2026, influenced by the groups’ stock performance, making him the 20th richest in the global rank. Updated on April 17, the Bloomberg Billionaire Index had 23 Indians among the top 500 list.

Top 10 Indian Billionaires

Gautam Adani ($92.6 billion)

Chairman of the Ahmedabad-based Adani Group, Adani oversees India’s largest private seaport network, is the country’s biggest renewable energy producer and private airport operator, and ranks among the world’s largest coal traders. The Adani Group, which was once a commodities trading firm, has expanded through several acquisitions since 1988. Climbing to the top spot, his group is India’s largest airport operation, as per Forbes.

Mukesh Ambani ($90.8 billion)

By contrast, Ambani’s $90.8 billion wealth is anchored by his flagship conglomerate Reliance Industries, which spans across petrochemicals, oil and gas, telecom, retail, media and financial services. Launched in 2023, Jio plans to launch its IPO later this year.

Lakshmi Mittal ($36.9 billion)

Ranking 62nd on the Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Lakshmi Mittal serves as the chairman of ArcelorMittal, the world’s largest steel and mining company by output, as per Forbes. Mittal Steel, the original brainchild, merged with France’s Arcelor in 2006, which reported a $3.15 billion net income in 2025.

Shiv Nadar ($33.5 billion)

Shiv Nadar is number 70th on the list. Nadar started HCL Technologies in 1976 from a garage, and today, the IT giant boosts a revenue of $13.8 billion, reported Forbes. In 2020, stepping down, he handed over the reins to his daughter Roshni Nadar.

Shapoor Mistry & family ($33.2 billion)

With a $276 million surge in net worth, Shapoor Mistry is 71 on the Bloomberg list. Controlling the reins of the 157-year-old engineering and construction giant Shapoorji Pallonji Group, they hold an 18.4% stake in Tata Sons, a major source of their income.

Savitri Jindal ($32.7 billion)

Savitri Jindal is the only Indian female billionaire. Her wealth has seen a surge by $367 million, taking her to 73rd rank on the index. While the assets are largely overseen by the four sons, Sajjan Jindal looks after JSW Steel, JSW Cement and JSW Paints.

Sunil Mittal ($25.1 billion)

Telecom tycoon Sunil Mittal’s Bharti Airtel is one of India’s largest mobile phone operators with a $1 billion partnership with Google. The group ranks 101 on the Bloomberg list.

Dilip Sanghvi ($24.2 billion)

The behemoth of Sun Pharma, Sanghvi started the company in 1983 with $200. One of the most valuable listed stocks, they acquired their biggest rival, Ranbaxy Laboratories, for $4 billion.

Azim Premji ($22.4 billion)

Ranking 119, Azim Premji experienced a sharp decline of nearly $5 billion in his net worth. He is the founder of Wipro, which is among India’s largest software service providers. In May 2025, the Azim Premji Foundation committed $265 million over three years for underprivileged girls to complete their college education, reported Forbes.

Kumar Birla ($22.4 billion)

Commodities king Kumar Birla is the chairman of the Aditya Birla Group, one of the largest conglomerates in India. The group presence across 40 countries. The group’s investments span across cement, textiles and aluminium to telecom, financial services and paints.