Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla is back on the big screen with slapstick comedy, edge-of-the-seat horror, and a mystic tale of spirits. The horror-comedy, touted as the unofficial sequel to Akshay Kumar’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, has had a bumpy ride at the box office. After nearing a Rs 50 crore opening weekend, numbers have declined to the single-digit mark as the weekday slump set in.

On its way to complete a week at the box office, Bhooth Bangla has received a 7.3 IMDb rating so far. As fans praise Waqima Gabbi’s performance, the comeback of the iconic quadruple, Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and late Asrani, overjoyed fans in the theatres. Set to release on Netflix, the Priyadarshan horror-comedy has nearly evened out its rumoured Rs 100 crore budget.

Bhooth Bangla box office collection day 6

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla kicked off its theatrical run with a steady start at the box office. Ahead of its release, the film registered advance bookings worth around Rs 3.75 crore, signalling moderate initial buzz among audiences. When it opened in cinemas on Friday, the horror-comedy collected Rs 12.25 crore from 12,386 shows across India.

Following the trend, Bhooth Bangla‘s debut weekend brought a noticeable jump in footfall. On Saturday, collections moved closer to the Rs 20 crore mark as occupancy climbed to roughly 29%. Sunday turned out to be the film’s biggest day so far, adding Rs 23 crore to the tally and pushing the total weekend earnings beyond the Rs 40 crore mark, reported Sacnilk.

Like most releases, the Akshay Kumar starrer saw a slowdown once the weekday rush began. On Monday, collections dropped to Rs 6.75 crore from nearly 11,000 shows nationwide, with occupancy dipping to 14.23%. However, the numbers showed a mild recovery on Tuesday. The film earned Rs 7.65 crore that day, with occupancy improving to about 20% across 11,589 shows.

So far, day 5 was relatively higher with an Rs 8 crore collection and a healthy occupancy rate of 20%. However, the midweek hump dropped Bhooth Bangla’s box office tally to Rs 6.15 crore.

Overall, the film has now crossed Rs 93.87 crore in domestic gross collections, translating to a net box office figure of around Rs 78.90 crore in India. Overseas markets have contributed an additional Rs 31.5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to roughly Rs 127.37 crore. With the first week still underway, the coming weekend will likely determine whether the film can maintain momentum at the box office.