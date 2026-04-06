Just when everyone thought Dhurandhar fever would fade away in its third week, just like many other movies, the Ranveer Singh-starrer proved us wrong. Instead of slowing down, the film caught a massive second wind over the weekend, proving that this wasn’t just a quick hit, but a total box office juggernaut. On its 18th day, the movie saw a huge jump in ticket sales, officially pushing its worldwide collection past the staggering Rs 1,600 crore mark.

Breaking the Rs 1,000 crore domestic barrier

According to the latest data from Sacnilk, Dhurandhar: The Revenge has officially crossed the ‘dream’ Rs 1,000 crore mark in domestic net collections. By the end of its 18th day (Sunday, April 5), the film’s total net earnings in India reached Rs 1,013.77 crore. This is a rare feat that sets a massive new benchmark for any big-budget film coming out in the future.

Dhurandhar 2 worldwide box office collection

On the world stage, Dhurandhar 2 is showing no signs of stopping. The total worldwide box office collection has now hit Rs 1,605.75 crore. This includes a massive India gross of Rs 1,213.74 crore and an overseas collection of Rs 392 crore. Even on its 18th day, the film managed to pull in another Rs 7 crore from international markets, proving that the story of Jaskirat Singh Rangi is a hit with global audiences as well.

Dhurandhar: The Revenge box office collection in India

The journey to the 1,000-crore club was built on a series of powerhouse weeks. After a giant opening week of Rs 624.47 crore, the movie held its grip through the second and third weeks. During its third weekend alone, the daily numbers climbed steadily, starting at Rs 21.55 crore on Friday, rising to Rs 25.65 crore on Saturday, and peaking at Rs 28.75 crore on Sunday. These consistent gains over the last 18 days have finally pushed the total domestic net collection to a record-breaking Rs 1,013.77 crore.

Aditya Dhar praises the ‘soul’ of the film

As the records continue to break, director Aditya Dhar, in a media interaction, took a moment to credit his cinematographer, Vikash Nowlakha. Dhar shared that Vikash joined the team just days before filming started and treated the project with pure devotion. Whether it was the intense heat of Amritsar or the extreme cold weather in Leh, Vikash was there capturing every shot. Dhar noted that the film has a ‘soul’ because of Vikash’s eye for detail and his ability to make every frame feel alive.

What is Dhurandhar 2 about?

For anyone who hasn’t caught it yet, the sequel picks up exactly where the 2025 original left off. After the death of Rehman Dakait, undercover spy Jaskirat Singh Rangi (going by the name Hamza Ali Mazari) has worked his way up to become the ‘King of Lyari.’ The film follows his high-stakes mission to provide intel and take out threats to the country. With a cast including Sanjay Dutt, Rakesh Bedi, and Arjun Rampal, the movie has clearly found a formula that is working wonders with the masses.