She appeared on screen for just a few seconds, but that was more than enough. When Starship Entertainment dropped the teaser for K-pop star Dayoung’s upcoming single “What’s a Girl to Do” on April 2, most viewers were not prepared for the moment the camera briefly landed on a gorgeous 19-year-old – with a face so familiar to all those who grew up on Lara Croft and Mr and Mrs Smith.

In her brief appearance with her characteristic head tilt, she looked so much like a young Angelina Jolie that some initially assumed they were watching archival footage of the actress. The girl in question was Shiloh Jolie, Angelina’s daughter, and within hours, the internet had entirely lost its mind.

Who is Shiloh Jolie and how did she end up in ‘What’s a Girl to Do’?

Shiloh Jolie is the 19-year-old daughter of Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt and one of 6 children of the ‘Brangelina’ brood. While she was born into one of the most scrutinised families in showbusiness, Shiloh has been quietly carving out her own path – largely through dance.

She is a regular at the Millennium Dance Complex in Los Angeles, where choreographer Kolanie Marks has spoken about her dedication to the craft, noting that his style is demanding and that it is something she has committed herself to figuring out.

That commitment started paying off publicly in January 2025, when a studio dance session of Shiloh went viral, showing her performing a creative spin on Rosé and Bruno Mars’ hit “APT.” She also debuted as a choreographer under the name “Shi Jolie” during a fashion event connected to Isabel Marant in 2025.

Her appearance in Dayoung’s MV, however, was no industry favour or PR manoeuvre. A Starship Entertainment official confirmed that performers were cast through an open audition held in the United States, and that Shiloh was selected during the final round.

The production team had no idea she was the daughter of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt during filming, and only found out by chance quite recently, the representative added. In the teaser, Shiloh appears in a black lace top, large hoop earrings, neat braids, and a natural makeup look with defined eyes and glossy lips – an image that was such a call back to her mother in the 90s that, once seen, it was impossible to unsee.

X goes into meltdown: The reactions that followed

The teaser was barely minutes old before social media erupted. On X, the comparisons to Angelina came fast and fierce. One user wrote, “Holy s–t, mamma’s good genes are sooooo strong,” while another zeroed in on the details: “It’s the eyes and the lips for me. Pure Angelina energy.”

Others called her a “copy and paste” of her mother, with one writing, “I thought the video was a throwback of Angelina Jolie.” The consensus was clear: Brad Pitt barely got a look in. One commenter put it bluntly: “Dropped her dads last name and stole her mommas whole face. I know she’s elated.”

Dropped her dads last name and stole her mommas whole face. I know she’s elated. — DIDU (@muglare) April 3, 2026

Look at Shiloh, man. Crazy to see Angie’s kids follow in her footsteps. https://t.co/ZehUSRs9V7 pic.twitter.com/qIgnzVEpyo April 3, 2026

literally looks exactly like her momma oh my god 😭 https://t.co/0TXZpe3pYB — cheska (@cinemilfz) April 3, 2026

Comparisons were made to grandmother Marcheline Bertrand as well and netizens were quick to pull up pictures from her youth to show the strength of the Bertrand genes from grandmother to mother to granddaughter. One X user posted, “Marcheline Bertrand, you snapped.” and added a compilation of pictures to illustrate the magical and mysterious workings of genetics. While another commenting on it said, “Starting with Marcheline Bertrand, going through Angelina Jolie, and ending with Shiloh Jolie. Face lineage.”

Beyond the looks, fans were also quick to flag Shiloh’s dancing credentials, with many noting she appeared among a group of performers in a choreographed sequence in the clip. Commenters pointed out that she has been professionally training for years and has already gone viral for her dance videos on Instagram.

For a teenager who has spent most of her life avoiding the spotlight – she legally dropped the “Pitt” from her name in 2024, going by Shiloh Nouvel Jolie – this moment of accidental virality feels like the beginning of something entirely on her own terms.