R Madhavan has spent years being the ‘good guy’, but in recent years he has successfully ventured into the territory of dark roles, and have aced them too. From Shaitaan to Kesari Chapter 2, the actor has proved he’s equally comfortable playing the bad guy as much as he can melt heart with his good-hearted roles. Last seen in Dhurandhar as a sharp government officer, Madhavan is back with another project where he plays a baddie.

In his upcoming Tamil Netflix series Legacy, Madhavan is stepping into the dark territory yet again, with the role of a ruthless gangster.

The big reveal happened at a Netflix event in Mumbai, and the teaser has already sent shockwaves through social media. Madhavan isn’t just playing a criminal; he’s playing “Periyavar,” an aging underworld don who is fighting to keep his empire from crumbling.

A battle for power

In the teaser, Madhavan’s character leans on what he calls his ‘four pillars of strength’: his loyal gang, his political connections, the faith of the public, and his family. The conflict kicks off when Abhishek Banerjee’s character decides to tear those pillars down.

It looks like a brutal, no-holds-barred war. There are scenes of Madhavan drenched in blood, physically fighting off goons to protect his house and his people. The show describes that he is facing a ‘prophecy of downfall,’ making his struggle feel desperate and intense. It’s something very different and intense than what we usually expect from our chocolate boy ‘Maddy.’

Legacy: Story, cast and more

The series is directed by Charukesh Sekar and features a heavy-hitting cast. Along with Madhavan and Abhishek Banerjee, we’ll see Gulshan Devaiah, Nimisha Sajayan, and Gautham Karthik. Perhaps most exciting for fans of South Indian cinema is that the legendary Ilaiyaraaja is composing the music. Having a maestro like him handle the score suggests the show will have a very grand, cinematic feel.

Corporate war or crime saga?

Netflix also shared a note about a corporate battle involving a billionaire and a tycoon fighting over India’s largest conglomerate. This suggests that Legacy might blend the world of ‘street’ crime with ‘white-collar’ crime, showing how power and blood can turn a business succession into a personal vendetta.

There is no official release date yet, but Legacy is expected to drop later in 2026. For fans who loved Madhavan’s recent work, seeing him play a ‘villain’ for once might be the most exciting part of the year.