The Telugu film industry has found itself in the middle of an unexpected controversy, and the name at the centre of it is Allu Arjun. The actor, who continues to enjoy massive popularity after the success of Pushpa, is now being discussed for reasons that have nothing to do with film releases or box office numbers.

How the controversy began

The issue started after brand manager Kaveria Baruah shared her experience during a podcast appearance. She spoke about a professional meeting involving the actor and claimed that she was given a detailed list of 42 ‘dos and don’ts’ beforehand. According to her, the instructions were strict and covered basic interactions. She alleged that she was told not to look directly at the actor and not to initiate a handshake.

She also claimed that security around him was intense and that her phone was taken away because personal devices were not allowed near him. Her comments quickly made their way to social media, where short clips from the podcast were widely circulated.

Social media reacts

As the video gained attention, opinions began to split. Some users criticised what they described as excessive restrictions, questioning whether such measures were necessary. Others suggested that security protocols are common for major stars and that the situation may have been misunderstood or exaggerated.

The debate grew rapidly, turning into a larger conversation about celebrity access, power dynamics, and the culture surrounding film stars.

Co-star steps in to defend Allu Arjun

Amid the rising speculation, Allu Arjun’s Pushpa co-star Rajasekhar addressed the matter publicly. In a video posted on X, he dismissed the allegations and said they did not match his experience of working with the actor over several years.

Condemning the fake propaganda against #AlluArjun garu! 🚫

Having acted alongside him in #pushpa

I can vouch for his character. He is a true gentleman on set. These "rules" rumors are purely for cheap publicity. Don't believe them!

We stand with the Icon Star! ✊🔥@alluarjun pic.twitter.com/7lGN9vmahH — Subhodayam Subbarao (@rajasekharaa) February 10, 2026

Rajasekhar described Allu Arjun as approachable and respectful on set. He said the actor interacts comfortably with crew members and does not maintain unnecessary distance. According to him, the claims being circulated online present a version of events he does not recognise.

Official statement by Allu Arjun team

Soon after, Allu Arjun’s team released an official statement on Tuesday, February 10, 2026. The statement called the allegations false and harmful to the actor’s reputation. It confirmed that legal steps had been initiated, with defamation proceedings reportedly underway against those who made the claims.

The team also appealed to the public not to share or amplify unverified content.