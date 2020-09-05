UPSC, SSC, RRB, other govt jobs recruitment to continue as usual: Govt

The government on Saturday said that there will be no restriction on filling up government posts.

The government on Saturday said that there will be no restriction on filling up government posts. “There is no restriction or ban on filling up of posts in Govt of India,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

“Normal recruitments through government agencies like Staff Selection Commission, UPSC, Railway Recruitment Board, etc. will continue as usual without any curbs,” it added.

It is to note that the finance ministry in its earlier notification on 4 September banned the creation of new government posts in order to contain non-developmental and non-priority expenditure and ensure the availability of adequate resources for meeting the need of critical priority schemes.

