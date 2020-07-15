Take Note! UPSC allows candidates to take medical tests in their states, UTs

The UPSC has already postponed the date of the preliminary examination for civil services 2020 to October 4 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country.

In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak in the country, the Ministry of Personnel has allowed civil services aspirants to get their medical tests done at designated hospitals in states and union territories (UTs). The ministry has recently amended rules regarding this. In an order issued on Tuesday, the Ministry of Personnel said in view of the situation due to COVID-19 pandemic, the medical tests of the civil services candidates “shall also be carried out in the designated government hospitals in the states/UTs— in addition to the designated hospitals in Delhi,” as reported by PTI.

According to the current selection process, candidates qualifying for the personality test by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) are required to undergo medical examinations. In earlier rules, the medical examination of a candidate can only be conducted by the government in New Delhi, in the hospitals decided as per requirement.

In the medical examination, the commission looks at things like a candidate must be in good mental and bodily health, and free from any physical defect which may interfere with the discharge of his duties as an officer of the service, the PTI report said.

Every year, the UPSC conducts civil services examination in three stages—preliminary, main and interview or personality test – to pick candidates for Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and Indian Police Service (IPS) among others.

This year, the commission has decided to conduct personality tests of candidates shortlisted through the main examination 2019 from July 20. But, because of the coronavirus outbreak and subsequent nationwide lockdown, interviews could not be held earlier.

In fact, the UPSC has already postponed the date of the preliminary examination for civil services 2020 to October 4 due to the prevailing coronavirus situation in the country. The commission has earlier fixed May 31 as the date for the civil services preliminary examination 2020.