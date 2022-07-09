SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police. Candidates who wish to be a part of the Delhi Police have this opportunity to apply.

The commission has started the SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022 online application process on its website. Candidates can submit their applications on the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in. No application will be considered after 29 July 2022.

SSC Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancies, Eligibility & Selection Criteria



According to the official notification, a total of 857 vacancies have been notified. To apply for the said recruitment, the candidate must be at least 12th passed with Science. Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of a Written Exam (CBT Mode), Physical Endurance & Measurement Test (PE&MT), Trade Test, and Typing Test. Selected candidates will get a salary in Pay Level-4 (Rs. 25500-81100).

Candidates applying for the above posts must be between the age group of 18 to 27 years as on 01.07.2022. The upper age limit will be relaxable as per govt. norms.

How and Where to apply for SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022?

1. Candidates are advised to visit the official website of SSC – ssc.nic.in.

2. Candidates should note that process of filling online application for the examination consists of two parts, One Time Registration, & Filling of online Application for the Exam.

3. For OTR, Candidates are required to click on ‘Register Now’ link provided in ‘Login’ Section on https://ssc.nic.in.

4. One-Time Registration process requires filling up of following information: Basic details, Additional and contact details, Declaration.

5. After completion of registration process, candidates can now proceed for online application process.

6. Then, Login to online system through your ‘Registration Number’ and password.

7. Click ‘Apply’ link in ‘Head Constable {Assistant Wireless Operator (AWO)/Tele-Printer Operator (TPO)} in Delhi Police Examination-2022’ Section under ‘Latest Notifications’ tab.

8. Complete application form carefully.

9. Then, you can Proceed to make the fee payment if you are not exempted from payment of fee.

10. Take a prinout of the application form after final submission of the application.

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Application Fee

Fee payable: Rs 100/-

Women/SC/ST/EWS – No Fee

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Check Registration, Application and fee dates

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Notification Date: 08 July 2022

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Registration Dates: 08 to 29 July 2022

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Application Edit Date: 02 August 2022

Last date for generation of offline Challan: 29 July 2022

Last date for making online fee payment: 30 July 2022

Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charge: 02 August 2022

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Exam Date: October 2022

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Admit Card Date: 7 days before the exam

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Answer Key Date: to be released

SSC Delhi Police HC AWO TPO Result Date: to be released

SSC Delhi Police Head Constable Recruitment 2022: Vacancy Break up Details

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Open) – 459 Vacancies

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (Departmental) – 57 Vacancies

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Male (ESM): 57 Vacancies

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Open): 256 Vacancies

HC (AWO/ TPO)- Female (Departmental): 28 Vacancies