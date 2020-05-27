PGCIL Recruitment 2020: Jobs alert for Power Grid Corporation vacancies; check application details

The willing candidates need to visit the official website at powergridindia.com.

PGCIL Recruitment 2020: The Powergrid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several vacant posts. The last date for submission of applications is June 14, 2020. The mode of application is online. The willing candidates need to visit the official website at powergridindia.com.

Important date:-

Opening of the online application form- May 23, 2020

Last date to submit online application form- June 14, 2020

Vacancy details:-

The vacancies have been listed for the post of Apprentice. A total of 114 posts will be filled through this recruitment exercise. The candidates will be posted in Maharashtra, Goa and Chhattisgarh. On selection, an individual will be recruited for a term for an apprenticeship of one year.

Assistant (Human Resource) – 04 posts

Executive (Human Resource) – 05 posts

Diploma in Office Management – 02 posts

Diploma in Electrical Engineering – 23 posts

Graduate in Civil Engineering – 11 posts

Graduate in Electrical Engineering – 69 posts

Education qualification:-

Those interested applicants, who have qualified their final year examination, not before two years from the date of this advertisement, can apply for PGCIL Apprentice Recruitment 2020 by visiting the official web page.

Stipend:-

The candidates to be selected for the post of Assistant (Human Resource), Diploma in Electrical Engineering and Diploma in Office Management will get a monthly stipend of Rs 12,000. However, for candidates applying for Executive (Human Resource), Graduate in Civil Engineering, and Graduate in Electrical Engineering is Rs 15,000 per month.

About:-

PGCIL or Power Grid Corporation of India Limited is a Maharatna company which falls under the Ministry of Power, Government of India. PGCIL is country’s largest Electric Power Transmission Utility.

For more details, the candidates are advised to visit the official website at powergridindia.com.