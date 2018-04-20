JEE Main 2018 online answer key to be released by CBSE at jeemain.nic.in; know when and how to check

JEE Main 2018 online answer key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Main examination earlier this month. (IE)

JEE Main 2018 online answer key: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had conducted the JEE Main examination earlier this month. The answer key and images of OMR answer sheets for the JEE Main 2018 will be released by CBSE on 24 April 2018. The board will release the answer key for the offline exam that was held at different centres located in 112 cities throughout the country and abroad, on its official website – jeemain.nic.in. For a kind information to all the candidates, this provision is available only for those who have appeared for the pen and paper based exam on 8 April 2018. While the applicants who have appeared the online exam, can’t challenge the recorded responses. Such candidates can challenge only the answer keys along with providing relevant documents in support.

How to download the answer key for JEE main 2018 exams

Step 1) Log on to the official website – jeemain.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that says ‘JEE MAIN 2018 answer key Download’

Step 3) Choose Paper I or Paper II.

Step 4) The answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5) Download and take a printout for future usage

The candidates can also challenge the captured response by filling online application form and paying a sum of Rs 1000 per question. The challenge of answer keys will also be accepted online, for which the fees could be paid by credit or debit card. For all challenges accepted by the Board, the fees will be refunded to the candidates to the concerned debit or credit card account. The link will be made available on the official website. Once the link is generated, the candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to file challenges against the error, if any.

JEE Main 2018 Answer Key Challenge Process

Step 1) Visit the link – jeemain.nic.in

Step 2) Click on the link that will direct you to make challenge answer key

Step 3) Record the responses

Step 4) Submit fee of Rs 1000 per recorded response/ per question