GAIL Recruitment through GATE 2019: Good news for engineering graduates!

Good news for engineering graduates! GAIL (India) Limited will recruit graduate engineers as Executive Trainee in the disciplines of chemical and instrumentation based on GATE- 2019 scores. The interested and eligible candidates who wish to apply for the positions are required to first appear in the engineering examination as per instructions and timelines notified by GATE.

To apply for the posts of Executive Trainee, the candidates can apply online through GAIL website: www.gailonline.com. No other means/ mode of application shall be accepted. The candidates can submit their applications from February 12 to March 13, 2019.

But before applying for the post, candidates should ensure that he/ she fulfils the eligibility criteria and other conditions mentioned in this fulfillment.

The upper age limit is 28 years for the post of Executive Trainee in all disciplines. A candidate can apply for one post/ discipline only. Candidates applying for more than one post/ discipline will not be considered.

Minimum Qualification

For Chemical discipline, the candidates need to have a bachelor degree in engineering in chemical/petrochemical/ chemical technology/ petrochemical technology with a minimum of 65 per cent marks. And for instrumentation, the applicants must possess bachelor degree in engineering in instrumentation/instrumentation & control/ electronics and instrumentation/electrical and instrumentation/electronics/electrical and electronics with minimum 65 per cent marks.

Emoluments

Selected candidates will be placed in the pay scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 at the basic pay of Rs 60,000 during one-year training cum probation as Executive Trainee in E-2 grade. On successful completion of their Training cum Probation Period, they will be absorbed in the same Pay Scale of Rs 60,000 – 1,80,000 in E-2 grade.

For detailed information regarding GATE-2019, interested candidates may log on to https://gate.iitm.ac.in or website of IISc, Bangalore and IITs (Bombay, Delhi, Guwahati, Kanpur, Kharagpur, Madras and Roorkee). The candidates are also advised to visit GAIL website www.gailonline.com regularly for latest updates.