Delhi man quits job on Day 1 over ‘very long’ commute! Internet is divided

Job-related concerns have been netizens’ favorite for a while now. People have been sharing the issues that they are facing on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) and Reddit. These posts easily go viral as the audience relates to it and at times people do not hesitate from advising or giving solutions.

A recent job post went viral on the internet. A Delhi-based employee shared his experience on Reddit about quitting his job soon after joining. He went to the only for a day and resigned soon after. He stated that the choice was made due to the lengthy commute.

This man lived in the northwestern part of Delhi and the office was situated in Gurugram. After going to the office for a day, he realised that he had only 3 hours of free time which excluded his hours of sleep.

The post on Reddit said that he had got a job with a decent pay in a decent company. He was hired instantly as the company needed people. It was his first job and hence he was excited but soon he realised that it will be long hours of tavelling.

He further added that he had done calculations, which showed 3 hours at home and the monthly cost for travelling will be Rs 5,000.

While he asked for suggestions from Reddit users, his post grabbed a lot of attention and invited reactions. People shared their experiences and also gave him advice.

Some reactions to the post are as follows:

“I travel to Gurgaon from Ghaziabad. 120-130 minutes per side. Have some colleagues who travel from around your area. Best advise I got from a senior is to take my books while I travel in metro. Have been doing so for 6 years almost. Recommend the same! Best utilisation of time”

“Bro I live in Rohini and used to travel to gurgaon for an internship (6k monthly stipend). I left the internship because of this long distance traveling. Most of my day was lost in traveling only. I used to leave home at 7.45 am and reach back home by 9.30pm. There was no point in traveling long distances. Anyways If I get a job in gurgaon I will be moving to gurgaon. That’s the best thing you can do.”

“Here’s some first hand experience. I got a job in an MNC in my last year of college as an intern. Pay was 7k per month of which they deducted 2k for cab service. Commute Rohini to Noida. Extended family tut tutted about the risks as a girl (noida expressway didn’t even exist then). I could have moaned about the travel, the timing, the paltry pay. Or I could hustle and look at it as opportunity of a lifetime to join a big company like that with zero experience to my name, learn a specialized skill and get paid for it too. I chose latter. Spent 8 amazing yrs there, moved to another. I now earn 60 lakh pa in the field I interned in. The time and effort I spent those initial 6 months was the best investment I ever made.”

The man later edited the post and confessed about his impulsive decision. He thanked the users for advice and said he was unaware of the hustle culture. He looks forward to another big opportunity without messing it up.