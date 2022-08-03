Acuity Knowledge Partners to expand operations in India by hiring 800 people this year

By Ayushman Baruah

UK-based Acuity Knowledge Partners is expanding its operations in India by targeting to hire 800 people by the end of this year. Currently, it has two centres in Bengaluru and Gurugram, and plans to open a third one in Pune. Globally, it has about 5,000 employees.



“Over 80% of our global staff are in either of those two locations (in India). And I guess, the most important thing over the last few years is that our business has grown phenomenally. We have doubled the size of our business in the last two and a half years. We have gone from 2,500 employees to 5,000,” Robert King, chief executive officer, Acuity said in an interview.



The research and analytics solutions provider will be hiring across various skills like financial analysis, mathematical skills, financial modeling, accounting software, technical skills like SQL, Python, SAS, R, etc.

King said that the biggest advantage India provides for Acuity is the availability of qualified talent at scale. “India is a phenomenal talent market in terms of size,” he said.



The growth in the knowledge process outsourcing (KPO) market has accelerated in the last two years of the pandemic which proved that work can be done from anywhere. “I think the pandemic has accelerated the acceptance of Acuity’s business model. Obviously, a big part of our model is remote working,” King said.



Despite fears of a recession, the research firm expects to continue its growth trajectory and expects to have over 6,000 employees globally by the year end. “There has been huge demand for our services over the last 2-3 years as there has been a huge explosion in both capital markets and investment activities, and in the need for research and analytical support,” said King.

Acuity believes its long experience in the industry is its biggest advantage with clients. “I think we offer a unique proposition in that we have been in business for 20 years. So, we can upgrade and improve research practices and processes by utilizing the experience we have built…I think that’s a very powerful proposition, particularly with the structural issues that our customers face in Western Europe and North America where they have seen costs go up and shortages of talent. We can fill that talent gap in a very secure and experienced manner,” said King.



Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody’s Corporation, following a management buyout backed by Equistone Partners Europe.