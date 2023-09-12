scorecardresearch
Odisha government to hire 20,000 junior teachers for primary, upper primary schools

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination.

Odisha government to hire 20,000 junior teachers for primary, upper primary schools
Odisha government to hire 20,000 junior teachers for primary, upper primary schools.

The Odisha government has unveiled plans to hire 20,000 junior teachers (Schematic) for primary and upper primary schools across various revenue districts within the state. The Odisha School Education Programme Authority (OSEPA) has formally released an announcement regarding this recruitment drive. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through the OSEPA website starting from September 13 until October 12, 2023, according to an official statement.

The selection of candidates will be based on their performance in the Computer Based Test (CBT) examination. “The syllabus of the CBT examination is available on the OSEPA website. The date, time and examination centre of the CBT examination will be mentioned on the admit card of the concerned candidates,” the statement mentioned.

Detailed information on the engagement of Junior Teachers (Schematic) will be available on the OSEPA website, it added. 

With inputs from ANI.

First published on: 12-09-2023 at 16:00 IST

