Nuvepro partners with edForce; aims to enhance learning by training 10,000 students.

The partnership is focused on enhancing the student learning journey by adopting a hands-on learning approach.

Written by FE Education
Nuvepro, an education platform, has joined forces with ed-tech provider edForce. Through this partnership, Nuvepro aims to revolutionise the world of education and empower more than 10,000 students in the coming months. The partnership is focused on enhancing the student learning journey by adopting a hands-on learning approach, according to an official release.

Leveraging Nuvepro’s knowledge, edForce students have the opportunity to acquire real-world experience and cultivate practical expertise in cloud technologies. By harnessing virtual machines, this collaboration eliminates traditional learning obstacles, allowing students to connect theory with practical application, the release mentioned.

“This collaboration with EdForce underscores Nuvepro’s dedication to pioneering immersive learning experiences. Together, we are shaping not only the curriculum but also the future paths of countless learners. Our goal extends beyond simply imparting knowledge; we strive to foster an environment where learners can practically apply their insights to be job-ready or project-ready,” Arun Reddy, COO, Nuvepro, said. 

This alliance aims to tackle the skills gap, ensuring that students are equipped with job-ready skills right from the start. Nuvepro’s Challenge Labs cover DevOps and Cloud Solution Architecture, with a particular emphasis on widely-used platforms like Microsoft Azure, AWS and GCP. Through Nuvepro’s projects and simulated sandbox environments, students gain the tools they need to upskill and reskill. This partnership aims to empower edForce students with the essential knowledge and practical expertise demanded by today’s fiercely competitive job market, as per the release.

“At edForce, we believe that learning should prepare today’s workforce for the dynamic demands of the ever-evolving technology landscape. Our collaboration with Nuvepro signifies a remarkable step forward in this direction. By emphasising practical hands-on learning, we are reshaping the upskilling journey, helping our enterprise clients to not only thrive but excel and align their workforce with the business requirements,” Ravi Kaklasaria, co- founder, CEO, edForce, said.

First published on: 07-09-2023 at 10:01 IST

