UPSC CSE Result 2025 Topper Name and Rank List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the Civil Services Examination (CSE) Final Result 2025, announcing the list of the candidates recommended for appointment to India’s premier civil services. Anuj Agnihotri has secured the AIR 1 rank in this year’s exam. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their results on the commission’s official websites — upsc.gov.in and upsconline.nic.in.

UPSC CSE 2025 All India Rank Holders List:

The candidates will now be able to download the merit list in a PDF format consisting of names and roll numbers of selected candidates.

The Civil Services Examination which is considered as one of the toughest competitive recruitment exams in India, is held annually to select officers for services such as the Indian Administrative Service (IAS), the Indian Police Service (IPS), the Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and other Group A and Group B services of the Government of India.

UPSC CSE 2025: Who are the top 10 AIR holders

The Commission has also announced the top rank holders of the examination along with the final result. The list of the top candidates this year is

AIR 1 – Anuj Agnihotri

AIR 2 – Rajeshwari Suve M

AIR 3 – Akansh Dhull

AIR 4 – Raghav Jhunjhunwala

AIR 5 – Ishan Bhatnagar

AIR 6 – Zinnia Aurora

AIR 7 – A R Rajah Mohaideen

AIR 8 – Pakshal Secretry

AIR 9 – Astha Jain

AIR 10 – Ujjwal Priyank

Candidates can now check the complete rank list on the official UPSC website after downloading the final result PDF.

How is the UPSC final list prepared?

The final merit list for the Civil Services Examination is prepared by totaling the marks obtained in the Civil Services Main Examination and the Personality Test (Interview) organised by the Commission. Candidates who successfully qualify and clear all examination stages are recommended for appointment to various services based on their rank, category, and available vacancies.

The examination process consists of three stages-Preliminary Examination, Main Examination and the Personality Test. Only candidates who qualify for each stage move on to the next phase. In the Personality Test, the candidate is judged on the basis of leadership skills, decision-making skills, communication, and overall suitability for administrative roles.

Now that the results are declared, the Department of Personnel and Training (DoPT) begins the process of cadre allocation and appointment formalities.