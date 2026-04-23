UP Board UPMSP class 12 result 2026: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) is set to declare the Class 12 Result 2026 today. Students who appeared for the examination can check their results on the official website –upmsp.edu.in.

Alternatively, you can check the UP Board Class 10th and Class 12th results on the IE Education Portal.

Candidates will have to visit the official result portal at upresults.nic.in and enter their roll number to download their scorecards. Besides the online option, students can also check their UPMSP Class 12 Results 2026 via SMS, DigiLocker, and the UMANG app.

UP Board 12th Result 2026: How to check scorecards online

UP Board Class 12 Result 2026 will be released online on the official websites. Students can follow the steps below to easily check their results:

Step 1: Visit the official website at upresults.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the relevant link:

Step 3: Enter your UP Board 2026 roll number

Step 4: The UPMSP 12th Result 2026 scorecard will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify your details and download the marksheet for future reference

UP Board Results 2026: How to check scorecards via DigiLocker

Here is a digilocker step-by-step guide on how you can proceed with the app or its official website:

Step-1: Open the website results.digilocker.gov.in.

Step-2: Now go to UP HSC Mark Sheet/UP SSC Mark Sheet.

Step-3: Opt for UP State Board of High School and Intermediate Examination.

Step-4: Enter the roll number and select the year of passing UP Board from the drop-down menu.

Step-5: Your UP Board results will be displayed on the screen.

Step-6: Simply download the results or the marksheet for future reference.

UP Board 12th Result 2026: Grading system explained

The UP Board Class 12 grading system is designed to evaluate students based on the marks they score in each subject. Along with marks, grades are also awarded to reflect a student’s performance level. The grading scale ranges from A1 to E, where A1 represents excellent performance (91–100 marks) and E indicates marks below 33, which is considered a fail.

To pass the examination, students must secure at least 33 per cent marks in each subject. The final result is calculated by combining theory and practical marks, wherever applicable. This grading system helps in providing a clearer understanding of a student’s overall performance and academic standing.