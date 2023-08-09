Suraasa launches 2023 International Teachers’ Olympiad; three lakh teachers from 10,000 global schools to participate

The latest iteration of the International Teachers’ Olympiad (ITO) for the year 2023 has been recently unveiled. As the multinational competition designed for educators, the ITO garnered significant attention with its 2022 edition. Anticipated to draw participation from more than three lakh teachers representing over 10,000 schools spanning across 45 or more countries. The event is organised by Suraasa, a global platform dedicated to fostering the career advancement of teachers. Through the ITO, teachers gain a platform to attain rightful recognition, professional growth guidance, international exposure and substantial monetary rewards, according to an official release.

Starting from August 15, 2023, registrations for ITO 2023 will be open, accessible through an online platform. Teachers interested in participating can secure their entry by completing the registration process, accompanied by a modest fee of Rs 549. The olympiad is scheduled to take place on October 7, 2023. This event welcomes teachers of all categories, including those aspiring, currently serving and even retired, the release mentioned.

Throughout the course of the olympiad, participating teachers will engage in a concise one-hour assessment. Their performance in this evaluation will subsequently lead to the generation of a confidential pedagogy report. This comprehensive report will illuminate their strengths and pinpoint areas where improvement is possible. Additionally, the teachers will be furnished with growth plans designed for the upcoming six months. These personalised plans function as navigational tools, guiding each educator’s journey toward heightened effectiveness and enhanced educational prowess, as per the release.

In 2022, the initiative saw enrollment from more than 68,000 teachers representing more than 5500 schools across more than 30 countries. Top teachers received cash rewards of Rs 20 Lakhs. The next edition anticipates greater rewards, with total cash prizes of up to Rs 30 Lakhs available, it added.

“ITO celebrates teachers and aims to provide them the respect and recognition they deserve on a global platform. Teachers have loved the idea and are rushing to put their names on the registration waitlist. The olympiad established itself as an ultimate tool for teachers to discover their true teaching potential in 2022, and will do it again in 2023. The idea is to make it an annual reflection and progress measurement opportunity for teachers,” Rishabh Khanna, founder, CEO, Suraasa, said.