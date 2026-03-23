RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Results 2026, rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in Live Updates: How to Check BSER Rajasthan Matric Result on rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
Rajasthan Board 10th Matric Results 2026 Live @rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in: Students will be able to access their marksheets and qualifying status through the official websites by entering their roll numbers once the result link is activated.
Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, is set to declare the Class 10 results on March 24. Officials have confirmed that the results will be released online after a press conference at the board’s office, where key details such as pass percentage and toppers are expected to be shared.
Students will be able to access their marksheets and qualifying status through the official websites by entering their roll numbers once the result link is activated.
Over 10 Lakh Students Appeared Across Thousands of Centres
This year, a total of 10,68,078 students took part in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations, which were conducted across 6,195 centres statewide. The exams were held from February 12 to February 28 under strict supervision.
To handle the large volume of answer sheets, the board deployed nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised evaluation centres, ensuring a streamlined and timely checking process.
Evaluation Nearly Complete, New Exam Model Proposed
According to board officials, the evaluation process is now in its final stages, and result compilation is underway. The official confirmation of the result date has already been communicated, with the announcement scheduled for March 24.
Meanwhile, RBSE is also considering reforms in its examination system. A proposal has been sent to the state government to conduct board exams twice a year—once during February–March and a second opportunity window in May–June. However, this plan is still awaiting formal approval.
Live Updates
BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date, Time Live: Check RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result Direct Link Pass Percentage rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in
19:24 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Check RBSE Class 10 result via SMS
Students can also access their RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 through SMS by following these steps:
Step 1: Open the SMS application on your mobile phone.
Step 2: Type “RJ10 ROLL NUMBER”.
Step 3: Send the message to 5676750 or 56263.
Step 4: Your Rajasthan Board Class 10 result will be sent to your mobile number.
19:16 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Alternative ways to check results if website crashes
If the RBSE website does not load while checking results, students can opt for alternative methods such as SMS services or the DigiLocker application to access their results.
19:06 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: RBSE Class 10 pass percentage trends over the years
The pass percentage for RBSE Class 10 has fluctuated over the past few years, reflecting varying exam conditions and evaluation patterns.
In 2024, the pass rate stood at 93.04%, slightly higher than 90.49% in 2023. In 2022, it was 82.89%, while 2021 recorded a sharp spike to 99.56% due to alternative assessment methods during the pandemic.
Earlier years saw comparatively lower results, with 80.63% in 2020, 79.9% in 2019, and 79.86% in 2018.
18:55 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Details mentioned on online marksheet
Once announced, the RBSE Class 10 results will be accessible on the official website of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in. Students are advised to keep their roll numbers ready, as it is required to access the scorecard.
The online marksheet will include key information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks and percentage, and pass/fail status. This digital marksheet will act as a provisional document until the official hard copy is issued by schools.
18:50 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Steps to check RBSE result online
Students can follow these simple steps to check their RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 once it is declared.
Step 1: Visit the official RBSE website.
Step 2: Click on the link for “Class 10 Result 2026” on the homepage.
Step 3: Enter your roll number in the required field.
Step 4: Submit the details to view your scorecard.
Step 5: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.
18:45 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: Minimum marks required to pass
To clear the RBSE Class 10 examinations, students must secure at least 33% marks in each subject as well as overall. Those who fail in one or two subjects may be given an opportunity to appear for supplementary exams.
18:40 (IST) 23 Mar 2026
RBSE Class 10th Result 2026 Live Updates: When and where to check RBSE Class 10 result
The result time for the RBSE Class 10 exam has not been confirmed yet. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check their results on the official websites of the Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan, including rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in and rajresults.nic.in.
In addition, students can also check their RBSE Class 10 result and pass status through the IE Education portal.