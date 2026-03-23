Rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, RBSE Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Live: The Board of Secondary Education Rajasthan (RBSE), Ajmer, is set to declare the Class 10 results on March 24. Officials have confirmed that the results will be released online after a press conference at the board’s office, where key details such as pass percentage and toppers are expected to be shared.

Students will be able to access their marksheets and qualifying status through the official websites by entering their roll numbers once the result link is activated.

Over 10 Lakh Students Appeared Across Thousands of Centres

This year, a total of 10,68,078 students took part in the Rajasthan Board Class 10 examinations, which were conducted across 6,195 centres statewide. The exams were held from February 12 to February 28 under strict supervision.

To handle the large volume of answer sheets, the board deployed nearly 35,000 teachers at centralised evaluation centres, ensuring a streamlined and timely checking process.

Evaluation Nearly Complete, New Exam Model Proposed

According to board officials, the evaluation process is now in its final stages, and result compilation is underway. The official confirmation of the result date has already been communicated, with the announcement scheduled for March 24.

Meanwhile, RBSE is also considering reforms in its examination system. A proposal has been sent to the state government to conduct board exams twice a year—once during February–March and a second opportunity window in May–June. However, this plan is still awaiting formal approval.

Live Updates

BSER Rajasthan Board 10th Result 2026 Date, Time Live: Check RBSE Rajasthan 10th Result Direct Link Pass Percentage rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in