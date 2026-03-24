The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) will announce the Class 10 results today, March 24 at 1 pm. Once the results are released, students can check them on the official websites. Students who appeared for the exam should keep their roll numbers ready so they can quickly check their results as soon as the result link becomes active. The board is currently finishing the final stage of checking answer sheets and will publish the result link soon after the process is completed.

Every year, RBSE conducts the Class 10 board exams in February and March. After the evaluation of answer sheets is completed, the results are declared. This year, the checking process has moved faster so that the results can be announced on time.

RBSE 2026: When and where to check / websites to check result

Students will be able to check their RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 on these official websites:

-rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in – Official RBSE website

-rajresults.nic.in – Result portal for Rajasthan board exams

After the result is declared, a link for Class 10 (Secondary) Result 2026 will appear on the page. Students will need to enter their roll number to see their marks and division.

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RBSE 2026: How to check result online

Students can follow these steps once the result is announced:

Visit rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in or rajresults.nic.in. Click on the RBSE Class 10 Result 2026 link on the homepage. Enter your roll number in the given field. Click on submit to view your marksheet and subject-wise marks. Download or print the result for future use.

Students should make sure they enter the correct roll number to avoid any problems while checking the result.

RBSE 2026: Alternate ways to check result

Apart from the official websites, students can also check their results through the DigiLocker app.

To check the result through DigiLocker, students need to visit the DigiLocker website or app and click on the Class 10 result link. Then select Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan, enter the required login details, and the RBSE Class 10 marksheet 2026 will appear on the screen.